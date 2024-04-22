Bemidji High School to induct 5 new Hall of Fame members on May 6

Apr. 22—BEMIDJI — Five former Lumberjacks will be inducted into the Bemidji High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Monday, May 6.

Brian Egersdorf, Jim Ritchie, Tom Ritchie, Rebecca Larson (Rasmussen) and Courtney Josefson will be enshrined in the Jacks' sports legacy.

Egersdorf is a former teacher and 18-year golf coach at BHS. Jim Tichie played football, wrestling and track and field before graduating in 1966. Tom Richtie wrestled for Bemidji until 1971. Larson was a three-sport athlete in softball, tennis and baseball before graduating in 2004, while Josefson played hockey, softball and soccer prior to graduating in 2007.

Tickets for the Hall of Fame Banquet are on sale. Each seat costs $18 and can be purchased in the Bemidji High School activities office or at the door. All sales must be cash or check, payable to Bemidji High School.