Bemidji High School graduate Lily Krona stands out in college trap tournament

Oct. 2—CROOKSTON — Bemidji High School graduate Lily Krona competed at the Bison Blast and led the University of Minnesota Crookston's team with 50 straight targets and finishing the event with a 98-of-100 round and deemed the individual champion for the event.

Minnesota Crookston, in their fifth season as a program and their second season under head coach Anne Prudhonne, is opening the USA College Clay Target fall season this week and finished third in their conference in the spring and fall seasons.

The Golden Eagles will compete in the USA College Clay target League Conference against Lake Superior College, Mitchell Technical College, Paul Smith's College, South Dakota Mines, Western Michigan University and Williston State College.

The USA College Clay Target League has 42 teams competing this fall.