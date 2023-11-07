Bemidji High School bowlers clinch 1st state berth

Nov. 6—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School bowling team is headed to state for the first time ever.

The Lumberjack will compete at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, at Concor Lanes in South St. Paul. The BHS team includes Dallas Filipi, Tyler Metson, Hayden Smith, Justin Jemtrud, Isaac Nibbe and Ean Sturm.

According to the Minnesota High School Bowling standings, Bemidji went 16-2 in matches and 72-17 in games. The Jacks knocked over 14,069 pins for an average of 156.32.