Bemidji Girls Fastpitch Softball Association unveils renamed complex

Jun. 14—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Girls Fastpitch Softball Association welcomed in a new era on Wednesday evening.

The BGFSA complex, located adjacent to the Bemidji youth baseball fields, will now be known as the West Fraser Softball Complex, thanks to a generous sponsorship agreement with West Fraser, a leading North American wood products company. In addition, BGFSA was selected by the Minnesota Twins, the Jim Carrington Foundation and the Forward Foundation to receive grants for field improvements.

The BGFSA held a ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday prior to a youth softball game.

The West Fraser Softball Complex features two fields, batting cages, a concession stand and bleacher seating for girls fastpitch softball. Hosting daily practices for numerous divisions and over 200 games including a 70-plus team tournament, these highly-used fields were in desperate need of repair.