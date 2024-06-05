Bemidji Girls Fastpitch Association kicks off 2024 season with field naming rights announcement

Jun. 4—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Girls Fastpitch Softball Association (BGFSA) recently announced updates to the Bemidji Softball Complex as it kicks off the 2024 season.

The complex, located adjacent to the Bemidji youth baseball fields, will now be known as the West Fraser Softball Complex, thanks to a generous sponsorship agreement with West Fraser, a leading North American wood products company. In addition, BGFSA was selected by the Minnesota Twins, the Jim Carrington Foundation and the Forward Foundation to receive grants for field improvements.

The partnership with West Fraser represents a significant milestone for the Bemidji Girls Fastpitch Softball Association, as it will provide some much-needed financial support for the maintenance and improvement of the complex. This support will help ensure that the complex remains a top-notch facility for the Bemidji youth, community, and beyond.

"We are thrilled to have West Fraser on board as the naming rights sponsor for our complex," said David LaZella in a release, President of the Bemidji Girls Fastpitch Softball Association. "Their support will allow us to continue to provide a high-quality experience for our players, coaches and fans, and we are grateful for their commitment to our organization and community."

"We are honored to partner with the Bemidji Girls Fastpitch Association and support their important work in the community," said Jeremy Buck, the Interim GM of West Fraser. "We believe in the power of sports to bring people together and build strong communities. We are proud to be a part of that through our sponsorship of the West Fraser Softball Complex."

The West Fraser Softball Complex features two fields, batting cages, a concession stand and bleacher seating for girls fastpitch softball. Hosting daily practices for numerous divisions and over 200 games including a 70-plus team tournament, these highly-used fields were in desperate need of repair.

Thanks to the local support from the Jim Carrington Foundation, Forward Foundation and the Beltrami County Development Fund, as well as the Twins Community Fund's Fields for Kids grant program by the Minnesota Twins, BGFSA was able to make major improvements to both infields including upgrades for drainage, mounds and fresh AgLime.

The Twins Community Fund's Fields for Kids grant program provides financial support to improve baseball and softball facilities for youth in the Upper Midwest and Southwest Florida.

"The Twins Community Fund is committed to making sure kids across Twins Territory have the support, equipment and safe places to play the games they love," said Kristin Rortvedt, Executive Director of the Twins Community Fund. "We're proud to provide grants that help communities empower young people and foster belonging through these games."

The Bemidji Girls Fastpitch Association looks forward to a successful partnership with West Fraser and to continuing to provide a fun, safe and competitive environment for girls' softball players in the Bemidji area through the amazing financial support from both local and regional organizations.

For more information about the West Fraser Softball Complex and the Bemidji Girls Fastpitch Association, visit their website at

www.bemidjigirlsfastpitch.com.