Bemidji gets 3rd Section 8-3A win, edges Sauk Rapids-Rice on the road

Sep. 16—SAUK RAPIDS — The Bemidji High School boys soccer team picked up its third Section 8-3A win on Saturday at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

The Lumberjacks beat the Storm 2-1, moving to 5-2-2 this fall and winning their third consecutive match. Isaac Stone scored in the eighth minute with an assist from Reed Johnson. Austin Markfelder found an equalizer for SRR in the 23rd minute.

Charlie Zellmann gave BHS the advantage in the 54th minute with a goal assisted by Lincoln Schmitt. The Jacks held their 2-1 lead until the final whistle.

Kellen Heuer made six saves for Bemidji on seven shots on goal. Liam Mick stopped 13 shots for the Storm.

The Lumberjacks are currently 3-1 in Section 8-3A play this season after finishing 0-5 against section opponents in the regular season a year ago.

Bemidji 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

BHS 1 1 — 2

SRR 1 0 — 1

Bemidji — Stone 8' (Johnson); Zellman 54' (Schmitt).

Sauk Rapids-Rice — Markfelder 23'.

Saves — Heuer (BHS) 6; Mick (SRR) 13.