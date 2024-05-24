Bemidji gears up for sections with 3rd-place finish at Detroit Lakes Invitational

May 23—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School girls golf team has some momentum heading into sections next week.

The Lumberjacks took third place at the Detroit Lakes Invitational on Thursday morning with a team score of 339. They trailed on DL (294) and Moorhead (309).

Aurora Frank turned in the lowest BHS score at 82, which was good enough for 12th place. Margie Anderson was two strokes behind her in 14th, while Brynn Meyer (86, 18th) and Halle Sanden (87, 20th) rounded out the top four Jacks. Taylor Schulke (89, 23rd) and Anika Ohnstad (93, 26th) also competed for Bemidji.

Team Results

1-Detroit Lakes 294; 2-Moorhead 309; 3-Bemidji 339; 4-Grand Rapids 349; 5-Staples-Motley 375.