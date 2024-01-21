Bemidji falls to Brainerd in Saturday road tilt

Jan. 20—BRAINERD — The Bemidji High School girls basketball team struggled to keep up with Brainerd on Saturday in Brainerd, losing 50-28 to the Warriors.

The Lumberjacks (8-7) couldn't find the offensive punch to go toe-to-toe with Brainerd (12-3), one of the best teams in Section 8-4A. The Warriors piled up 23 points in the first half and pulled away with 27 in the second. Bemidji matched with 10 in the first and 18 in the final frame.

It was an afternoon of balanced scoring for both teams. Ten Warriors got on the scoresheet, led by Mya Tautges with 11. Bemidji was led by Allie Lish's nine points, while Karley LaZella contributed six. Clara Bieber added five.

Brainerd 50, Bemidji 28

BHS 10 18 — 28

BRD 23 27 — 50

BEMIDJI — Lish 9, LaZella 6, Bieber 5, Malterud 3, Thompson 3, Pink 2.

BRAINERD — Tautges 11, Clough 8, Sandberg 8, Johnson 6, Ad. Bjorklund 4, Dunham 4, An. Bjorklund 3, Schomner 3, Soens 2, B. Black Lance 1.