Bemidji dominates Sartell, beats Rocori to sweep triangular

Feb. 2—COLD SPRING — Thursday night was prime for the Bemidji High School boys wrestling team to pick up a pair of wins at the Rocori triangular.

The Lumberjacks dominated Sartell-St. Stephen 67-6 before knocking off the host school 32-26.

Against the Sabres, Gabe Morin (121 pounds), Gavin Osborn (127), Brody Castonguay (133), Lincoln Schmitt (145), Alec Newby (152) and Talen Fairbanks (160) picked up fall victories.

TrackWrestling did not have individual results for Bemidi's dual against Rocori.

Bemidji 67, Sartell 6

107: Mateya Mistic (BHS) by forfeit

114: Ella Leffleman (BHS) by forfeit

121: Gabe Morin (BHS) over Gage Klasen, Fall 0:05

127: Gavin Osborn (BHS) over Jack Pesta, Fall 0:56

133: Brody Castonguay (BHS) over Jeremiah Miller, Fall 2:32

139: Jadyn Euchberg (BHS by forfeit

145: Lincoln Schmitt (BHS) over Barett Leblanc, Fall 1:26

152: Alec Newby (BHS) over Aidan Halvorson, Fall 3:14

160: Talen Fairbanks (BHS) over Michael Hamak, Fall 0:55

172: Ricky Wouri Jr. (BHS) over Tyler Freese, Dec. 8-3

189: Kohen Donat (BHS) over Theo Brown, MD 9-1

215: Peyton Allen (SSS) over Nehemia Schwinghammer, Fall 3:00

285: Parker Orvik (BHS) by forfeit