Bemidji claims pair of top-2 team finishes at BSU; other area schools in action

Apr. 2—BEMIDJI — The second 2024 indoor track and field meet at Bemidji State treated Bemidji High School well.

The BHS boys took first place with a team score of 103. The girls finished second with a mark of 83.5, trailing only Hibbing (90.5). In total, Bemidji athletes claimed 13 top-three finishes.

Caleb Knott had a big day for the Jacks. He won the 800 (2:09.24) and 3200 (11:43.95), then placed second in the 400-meter race with a time of 55.51.

Will Termont won the mile with a time of 4:38.94. Isaac Schouten (4:54.50) and Tanner Johnson (4:57.06) followed in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Termont was also part of Bemidji's second-place 1600-meter sprint medley relay team with Ontario Tate-Beulieu, Trenten Fredriksen Holm and Moses Son (3:50.94).

The Lumberjacks' 4x400-meter relay team of William Lohse, Schouten, Carson Turn and Adam Allery took second place in 3:59.66. Alex Nelson logged the best finish in the field, taking fourth in the triple jump at 37-09.25.

Mia Hoffmann won the 1600-meter girls race with a time of 5:08.58. Alivia Thompson wasn't far behind in second at 5:18.88.

Lola VanEngelenhoven won the 60-meter hurdles in 10.52 seconds. Lauren Bruley, Sydney Beise, Ahna Nordlund and Abigail Olson won the 1600 spring medley relay with a time of 4:33.87.

Chloe Knott paced BHS in the field with a second-place pole vault finish (8-06). Maki-Lynn Westerman took third in the triple jump (32-04.75), while Clara Bieber finished fourth in the long jump competition (14-08).

The Bagley/Fosston girls team took third place with a team score of 83. The Flyers were paced by a pair of top finishes from Ava Phrakonkham.

Phrakonkham took first in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.81 seconds. She also won the 200 with a time of 26.23 seconds. Isabella Warmbold took third in the 400 (1:05.07), while Heidi Steinbrenner claimed a runner-up finish in the 3200 (15:41.68).

Claire Klinkhammer, Sienna Friesen, Tessa Manecke and Phrakonkham took first place in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:53.27. The 4x800 team of Hannah Fonder, Skye Balsted, Lillian Nelson and Molly Heide took third (11:58.52).

B/F's 4x200-meter boys team of Gage Gray, Jackson Kaiser, Brydin Daniel and Noah Nelson finished in first place at 1:40.82. Logan Broten rounded out Bagley/Fosston's top-three finishes in the shot put at 43-03.

TrekNorth also competed at the Gillett Wellness Center on Tuesday afternoon. Oliver Erickson logged the school's best finish, taking 11th in the shot put at 37-11.25. Clara John finished 23rd in the girls shot put at 24-09.25. Matt Wielenberg took 24th in the boys long jump (16-5.75).