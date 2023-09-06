Bemidji City Council to hear update on city manager search
Sep. 5—BEMIDJI — The
Bemidji City Council
will hear an update on its search for a new city manager from consulting firm Baker Tilly during its meeting tonight.
The search for a city manager has been ongoing since the resignation of Nate Mathews in April. In early June, the council
hired Baker Tilly
to assist in the search for qualified candidates and the hiring process.
Other recent developments in the council's efforts to find a new city manager include a recent
approval to hire outside legal counsel
to assist in the process, deciding on law firm Flaherty and Hood.
Additional business on the meeting's agenda includes a reading of an ordinance renewing Bemidji's 3% lodging tax, and awarding a quote for a sidewalk project on Lake Shore Drive.
The city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tonight, Sept. 5, at city hall. It can also be viewed on the city website