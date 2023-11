Bemidji Chamber congratulates Ryan Rude on joining 218 Sports Inc.

Nov. 25—Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Ryan Rude on joining 218 Sports Inc., in Bemidji.

218 Sports is a nonprofit group

established in 2022 with the goal of bringing people together through sports and activities, while simultaneously creating economic growth in the surrounding community, a release said. Rude, a Bemidji native, is the Sports Tourism Coordinator.

To learn more about 218 Sports, visit

218sportsinc.sportngin.com/home.