Bemidji can't stop the bleeding, falls to Elk River in 1st round

May 28—ELK RIVER — Peyton Neadeau retired the side without any damage for the Bemidji High School baseball team in the bottom of the first inning. It was the last time the Lumberjacks held Elk River scoreless in a frame on Tuesday.

No. 5 BHS fell to the fourth-seeded Elks 6-3 in the first round of the Section 8-4A Tournament. Elk River scored twice in the second inning before tacking on a run in each of the next four.

The Jacks scored twice in the top of the third to tie the game at 2-2 on an RBI double from Neadeau and a run-scoring single from Jack Lundquist.

Neadeau pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on eight hits. Gavin Kapaun pitched the remaining eight outs, surrendering two earned runs on four hits. Neadeau was also 3 for 4 at the plate, recording three of Bemidji's seven hits.

Myles Hanson picked up the win for the Elks, tossing six innings with one earned run and eight strikeouts. Owen Van Drehle notched the save.

Elk River 6, Bemidji 3

BHS 002 001 0 — 3-7-1

ER 021 111 X — 6-12-2

WP: Hanson (6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 K)

LP: Neadeau (3.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

S: Van Drehle: (1 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)