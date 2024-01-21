Bemidji boys wrestlers compete at Prowler Invite with several top-5 finishes

Jan. 20—THIEF RIVER FALLS — The Bemidji High School boys wrestling team sent a number of competitors to the Prowler Invitational on Saturday in Thief River Falls, and many of them returned home with top finishes.

Leading the way was Kohen Donat, who placed second in the 189-pound bracket. Right behind him was Casey Sisneros, who took third in the 114-pound competition.

A quartet of Lumberjacks took home fourth-place finishes — Lincoln Schmitt (139), Talen Fairbanks (160), Ricky Wuori Jr. (160) and Joseph Frenzel (215). Thaddeus Variance (175) and Nehemiah Schwinghammer (215) placed fifth in their brackets.

Cash Pemberton (145) and Mason Church (285) each took seventh. Tanner Littler (152) placed eighth, and Trenten Fredriksen-Holm competed in the 172-pound bracket but did not place.

As a team, Bemidji placed fifth with a point total of 92.5. The Jacks were without the services of eight varsity starters due to sickness and match count limits.

Thief River Falls (163.5), Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie (162.5) and United North Central (157.5) rounded out the top three teams.