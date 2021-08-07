Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold recital Aug. 11

Aug. 7—BEMIDJI — The 34th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 11 with a recital at St. Philip's Church, 7th and Beltrami Ave. in Bemidji.

The program will feature vocal solos by Christian Breczinski and Tamara Moore, a piano solo by Nate Matthews and piano and flute pieces by Gwen Youso, a 2020 BACM scholarship recipient.

A spaghetti luncheon will follow the recital, and a free-will offering will also be received at the door.

For at-home viewing, videos of the recitals will be available on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places offer a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and scholarships for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554.