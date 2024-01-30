Bemidji Aerials successfully flip into 2024 in final home meet of competition season

Jan. 29—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Aerials gymnastics team closed out its final home meet at Gym Bin.

Competition was fierce, including top clubs from the metro area traveling to Bemidji for the two-day meet from Jan. 13-14.

Rounding out the top three Silver-level scores for the Aerials in the all-around competition were Oaklynn Peterson (36.5), Luella Treuer (36.65) and Bemidji's leading scorer Ainsley Peterson (37.125). The top three Gold-level gymnasts were Elizabeth Relay (34.8), Jasminh Phonethep (35.035) and Lydia Dauksavage (35.375).

Platinum gymnasts also competed at Snowflake Flip in the all-around competition, including Brooklyn Roff (31.1), Aaliyah Wellcome (32.45), Samantha Buxton (33.2) and Lucy Karpinski 36.175.

Bemidji had two competitors compete at the Diamond level advanced level of gymnastics. Eliana Ekre finished with a 34.25, while Lauren Bruley totaled 34.45.

This meet marked the end of the Silver season. Gold, Platinum, and Diamond will continue their season at Legacy Luau meet at the State Fair Coliseum on Jan. 27-28. The Bemidji Aerials showcase is scheduled for May 18-19.