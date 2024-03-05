Bemidji Aerials Gold takes 3rd at North Shore Gopher invite

Mar. 4—SHAKOPEE — Gold, Platinum, and Diamond Division club gymnasts from the Bemidji Aerials wrapped up their regular season on Saturday in Shakopee.

The Bemidji Aerials' next stop is the state Gymnastics meet in Minneapolis.

In the Gold Division, the top three all-around Aerials were Jasmine Phonethep (35.375), Lydia Dauksavage (35.9) and Aydah Fultz (36.425). Paisley Workman, Bella Hagman, Letty Josefson, Marlie Ophus, Claire Eastman and Elizabeth Relay also competed, leading the Aerials to a third-place team finish in Gold.

Platinum gymnasts Samantha Buxton (33.35), Aaliyah Wellcome (34.9) and Lucy Karpinski (37.0) competed in the all-around competition. Karpinski's score was good enough for first place. She also took first on both vault and bars, putting her in the event finals.

The Aerials had two Diamond competitors. Lauren Bruley scored 34.975, and Samara Osborn scored 36.225. Osborn took first in bars, which landed her in the event finals on Sunday.