Bemidji Aerials compete at meet in St. Cloud, Diamond team takes 1st
Feb. 7—The Bemidji Aerials Gymnastics Team levels Gold, Platinum, and Diamond competed at the Wolfpack Invite on Sunday, Feb. 4, in St. Cloud.
The top three all-around Gold finishers were Letty Josefson with a 35.0, Aydah Fultz with a 35.025 and Elizabeth Relay with a 35.375.
Platinum gymnast Samantha Buxton scored a 33.025, Aaliyah Wellcome scored 35.15 and Lucy Karpinski led the team with 36.125 in the all-around.
The Aerials also had three Diamond competitors. They were Lauren Bruley with a 34.825, Eliana Ekre with a 35.175 and Samara Osborn with a 35.7.
The Diamond team took first place in its division. The next meet for the Aerials is the Tropical Twist meet in St. Cloud on the weekend of Feb. 24-25. The next time you will have the chance to see them perform locally is at the annual Showcase from May 18-19.