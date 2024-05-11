Bemdiji takes 7th in Pre-Section 8-3A meet in Sauk Centre

May 10—SAUK CENTRE — The Bemidji High School girls golf team played against a field full of Section 8-3A opponents.

The Lumberjacks took seventh place at the Pre-Section 8-3A meet in Sauk Centre. Madeline Larson (95, 17th), Margie Anderson (96, 20th) and Taylor Schulke (98, 23rd) all finished inside the top 25. Halle Sanden (100, 31st), Brynn Meyer (103, 39th) and Aurora Frank (107, 45th) rounded out the day for BHS.

Moorhead won the invite with a team score of 360. Alexandria (364), Sartell (366), Brainerd (376) and Willmar (377) rounded out the top five. Bemidji's score of 389 was good enough for seventh place.

Team Results (Top 10)

1-Moorhead 360; 2-Alexandria 364; 3-Sartell 366; 4-Brainerd 376; 5-Willmar 377; 6-Becker 381; 7-Bemidji 389; 8-Rocori 398; 9-Buffalo 400; 10-St. Cloud 411.