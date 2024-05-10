Bemdiji splits home triangular with St. Cloud Tech, Moorhead

May 9—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School boys tennis team had three third-set chances to snag the fourth point for a team win.

The Lumberjacks trailed St. Cloud Tech 1-0 before roping off wins at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles and No. 4 singles. The final three matches went a third set, all falling in favor of the Tigers for a 4-3 loss.

Dom Arndt was the lone BHS singles player to pick up a win over SCT. He won in straight sets 6-4, 6-1. Brooks Johnson and Peter Mathrews cruised to a 7-5, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles before Thomas Harris and Josh Arel won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.

Bemidji bounced back to beat Moorhead 5-2 to cap the triangular. Owen Lappinga, JD Hasbargen and Arndt won singles matches in straight sets. Johnson teamed up with Arel for a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles. Harris and Blake Friese rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles.

St. Cloud Tech 4, Bemidji 3

Singles

No. 1: Simon (SCT) def. McNallan 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Vogel (SCT) def. Lappinga 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

No. 3: Street (SCT) def. Hasbargen 6-4, 1-6, 7-6

No. 4: Arndt (BHS) def. Maruhl 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Johnson/Mathews (BHS) def. Jau. Wucherer/Jak. Wucherer 7-5, 6-2

No. 2: Harris/Arel (BHS) def. Putnam/Sandoval 6-1, 6-4

No. 3: Morek/Pearson (SCT) def. Friese/Frank 7-6, 4-6, 6-2

Bemidji 5, Moorhead 2

Singles

No. 1: Lien (MHD) def. McNallan 10-7

No. 2: Lappinga (BHS) def. Rothlisberger 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Hasbargen (BHS) def. Haseldine 6-0, 6-2

No. 4: Arndt (BHS) def. Dohn 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Kjos/Hansen (MHD) def. Louvar/Mathews 6-3, 6-3

No. 2: Johnson/Arel (BHS) def. Hansen/Hancock 6-2, 6-1

No. 3: Harris/Friese (BHS) def. Ali/Dehmer 6-0, 6-0