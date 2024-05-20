Belyeu, Irish grab postseason All-SEC honors

The SEC has released its baseball awards for the 2024 season, and two young Auburn sluggers are among the recipients.

Ike Irish and Cade Belyeu were instrumental in producing runs this season for Auburn by combining to hit 22 home runs and score 79 runs for Auburn. Because of their efforts, Irish and Belyeu earned All-SEC honors, the SEC announced Monday.

Irish earned first-team All-SEC honors by avoiding the dreaded “sophomore slump.” He hit for a team-leading .319 average with 59 RBI and tied Cooper McMurray for the team lead in home runs with 14. Irish played three positions for the Tigers this season: catcher, right field, and designated hitter. As a catcher, Irish threw out nine runners, which was third-best in the SEC.

According to Auburn athletics, Irish became the fourth-fastest player in program history this season to reach 100 career hits, doing so in 68 career games. He joins Scott Pratt, Todd Faulkner, and Tim Hudson by reaching the feat in less than 70 games. He grabs a first-team nod as a designated hitter, becoming the first Auburn DH to grab a first-team spot since Sonny DiChiara in 2022.

Belyeu, a native of Auburn, took home All-SEC Freshman glory after hitting .284 with eight home runs and 20 RBI in 38 games with 26 starts. He did most of his damage in the last month of the season by hitting five home runs and scoring 10 runs over his final eight games. Out of his eight home runs, six were against SEC pitching.

Georgia‘s Charlie Condon earned SEC Player of the Year while Hagen Smith of Arkansas took home SEC’s Pitcher of the Year and Nick Mingione of Kentucky was named SEC Coach of the Year.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire