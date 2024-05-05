Belyeu’s blast helps Texas clinch series over No. 14 Oklahoma State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas outfielder Max Belyeu clubbed a 2-run home run in the eighth inning to break a 3-3 tie and lift the Longhorns to a 6-3 win over No. 14 Oklahoma State on Saturday at UFC Disch-Falk Field.

Belyeu’s 404-foot blast came on a 1-ball, 2-strike pitch from Cowboys reliever Gabe Davis and sailed over the scoreboard in right field. Peyton Powell singled to reach base before Belyeu’s big swing. Rylan Galvan drove in Porter Brown with a double later in the inning to add an insurance run.

Texas moves into tie for 3rd in Big 12 with series-opening win over No. 14 Oklahoma State

Belyeu’s big day began with a 2-run double in the first inning to get Texas on the board. He finished the game 2 for 4 and was the only Longhorn with multiple hits. He now leads the Big 12 Conference with 17 home runs with teammates Jalin Flores (16) and Jared Thomas (14) behind him.

Texas starter Ace Whitehead pitched into the fifth and worked around five walks to allow just one earned run in 18 batters faced. Andre Duplantier pitched the final 2 1/3 innings to earn credit for the pitching win, allowing one earned run on one hit.

The Longhorns had three hits and four RBIs with two outs and they hit .400 with runners on base. Texas pitching held Oklahoma State (31-16, 14-9 Big 12) to a .161 batting average, 5 for 31, and 2 for 17 with runners on base.

Cowboys starting pitcher Brian Holiday threw 130 pitches in 6 2/3 innings and struck out six with three walks. He allowed three runs on three hits.

Texas (30-18, 15-8) has secured a series win over the Cowboys and can go for the sweep at 1 p.m. Sunday. The win moves the Longhorns past the Cowboys and into a tie for second place with West Virginia. The Mountaineers lost to Cincinnati 10-4 on Saturday.

