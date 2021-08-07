Beltrami County Fair makes triumphant return Aug. 11-16

Aug. 7—BEMIDJI — After months of planning, the Beltrami County Fair will return to the fairgrounds in true fashion this summer for five days of carnival rides, tasty food, 4-H activities, exhibits, demonstrations and more.

Set for Wednesday, Aug. 11, through Sunday, Aug. 15, it will certainly be a fair to remember as new food vendors, events and exhibits — along with fairground improvements — will be unveiled, fair board member Rose Erickson said.

"Planning the fair went through stages. The first stage was deciding if we were going to have a real fair or half a fair this year," Erickson said. "We started out planning for a real fair so we could get things done in time, but we had backup plans if we had to limit attendance and things like that."

Last year, the traditional fair took a hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in activities like the Gold Mine Ranch Triple B Rodeo transitioning into a private sponsors-only event, not open to the general public. And in lieu of the fair's typical horticulture events, the Blooming Trails Horticulture Competition was held in a drive-thru style with attendees voting on their favorite entries from their vehicles.

However, this year, Erickson said fairgoers can expect a return to normalcy with various returning food vendors — like the popular malt wagon — and new ones, including a vendor that sells walleye bites. The Bemidji Jaycees will also have a beer garden open during Grandstand events.

"All the food is my favorite part, and there's a big assortment," Erickson said. "There's a lot of the favorite vendors and a couple of new ones."

There will be a new kid-friendly interactive educational exhibit called Maggie the Cow, a life-size fiberglass cow that fairgoers can try their hand at milking. A real miniature Hereford cow in the Kiddie Barn will also be in attendance, as will a juggler who will be performing free shows to all.

Beltrami County 4-H will return with its many traditional events and activities, including a pet show, horse show games, a llama and alpaca show and a dog agility show.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to having something to go to," Erickson said. "For me, I come from a 4-H family, so it's all the 4-H exhibits and the animals and the shows and having all the competitions. For the kids, it's their social time. A lot of people take vacation to do this whole week and work on it. It's like a family vacation together."

A slew of demonstrations — from a new rug hooking class to Irish cable knitting — will also be available, which Erickson said will give folks the opportunity to learn new skills. Additionally, the Beltrami Historical Society will be providing activities like ropemaking for children and blacksmith demonstrations.

"With those new categories, it's kind of a double whammy because they're going to be demonstrating also, so if people have never seen it or done it they can come and watch the demonstration and then be ready to enter it next year," Erickson said.

The recently opened Four Pines Bookstore has also organized about 25 local authors to make an appearance at the fair for book signings.

Erickson said one of the events that shouldn't be missed is the Gold Mine Ranch Triple B Rodeo, which will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Rodeo tickets are all advance sale, meaning a ticket office will not be on the fairgrounds selling rodeo tickets this year. Tickets can be purchased at: Northdale Oil North, Northdale Oil South, Pete's Place West, Ace on the Lake, Lueken's Village Foods North, Lueken's Village Foods South, and the Blackduck Coop.

Additionally, Erickson said she's excited for the 4-H Market Livestock Auction of Champions set for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the tractor/truck pull at 1 p.m. on Sunday, the Motocross at 6 p.m. on Thursday and the Grandstand's new musical act the Red Letter Band.

At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, Aug. 11, the band will debut after Beltrami Electric's annual meeting. Erickson said folks can go to the meeting at the stage and receive a food voucher and then head over to the Grandstand to listen to music. The band performance is replacing the horse pull, she said.

That same night, the carnival opens from 6 to 10 p.m. and is an arm band day for $25. Arm bands will also be available from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

On Thursday, Aug. 12, the Commercial Building exhibits kick off from noon to 8 p.m., with open class exhibits beginning at 2 p.m.

Erickson said there are always improvements being done to the fairgrounds, but guests this summer will be greeted by new ADA compliant benches and chairs as well as hand sanitizing stations and signage to encourage social distancing. A new doorway to the Home Arts building was added for better access, as well as a pergola and additional seating.

"We work so hard all year on all the improvements, so we really enjoy it when people attend," Erickson said. "So then we feel like we're putting on something for the community that they can come out and enjoy."

Erickson said the fair is always looking for more volunteers and to call the Beltrami County Fairgrounds office at (218) 444-8169 if interested in helping. Additionally, she encourages folks to keep an eye out for daily Beltrami County Fair Facebook or website updates during the week of the fair, as unforeseen weather can change the schedule.

There is a $5 gate fee per day to park on the fairgrounds or a $10 season pass.

To see a full list of fair activities visit the Beltrami County Fair website.