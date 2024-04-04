Beloved neighborhood golf course in Southern California closes for good

Weddington Golf & Tennis, a beloved San Fernando Valley institution, officially closed its doors Wednesday as officials at Harvard-Westlake take over with plans to turn the landmark Studio City recreation center into a sprawling athletic complex for the prep school.

Nestled between Whitsett Avenue and Valley Spring Lane, many people who spoke to KTLA said they are sad to see it go, some sharing stories of growing up at the center and passing on the love of golf to their kids.

“Once you’re one hole into this par three, you’re not in Hollywood, you’re not in Studio City, you’re not in Valley Village. You’re not in any of these places. You might as well be 20-30 miles away,” golfer Michael Bunin said.

Something of a shady oasis, the golf course, which has been open since the 1950s, is surrounded by historic trees, the L.A. River and 16 acres of green space, a place where Bunin said it’s possible to meditate and play golf at the same time.

“It’s one of these little pockets that I feel is being erased more and more,” he added.

Tennis player Melanie Truhett echoed that sentiment.

“There’s nothing else like this, so it’s really, really sad,” she said.

The spot is set to reopen as Harvard-Westlake’s River Park Campus. In a letter to neighbors in the area, the school said it will expand recreational amenities, open the facilities to the public every day and create a more sustainable future for the property.

Weddington Golf & Tennis officially closed its doors Apr. 3, 2024, as Harvard-Westlake takes it over with plans to build a sports complex on the grounds. (KTLA)

Despite heavy opposition from community members, the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to approve the school’s plans, which promise a gym, two fields, tennis courts, a pool and park space, but no golf course.

Truhett told KTLA’s Rachel Menitoff that she has doubts about how easily accessible the sports complex will be to community members.

“If they’re going to use it for their sports, for school, it just seems like it’ll be busy most of the time,” she said. “Personally, I think the city dropped the ball and when it came up for sale, they should’ve bought it and kept it for the community.”

The private prep school, which includes middle and high school students, bought the club six years ago and said it announced the official closing three months ago to give people ample time to bid their goodbyes.

“What I say mostly is the memories that I have,” golfer John Digregorio said. “I golfed next to Larry David from ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’ I met Jim Brown, the NFL [star] and civil rights leader here.”

Digregorio also said he made memories at the golf course with his young kids.

“This place is the premiere spot to be in the Valley and, unfortunately, we’re losing a historic piece of it,” he added.

The last tee time was scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday night.

