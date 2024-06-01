Beloved Humble ISD athlete killed in motorcycle accident on Wednesday

HUMBLE, Texas - A beloved Humble ISD student-athlete tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday night.

Caleb Hill, a 17-year-old student at Kingwood High School, was involved in the accident on FM 1960 near Atascocita and Humble.

Luis Flores, Hill's former soccer coach for five years, spoke highly of the teenager's character on and off the field, emphasizing his tenacity and leadership qualities. He was described as a good student, hard worker, and competitive athlete.

"Whenever we see someone leave so early on, it's very difficult. Especially when they're just great human beings," said Flores. "Great teammate, everyone loved him. It was a delight just to work with him."

Photo of 17-year-old Caleb Hill, a Kingwood High School Student who died in a motorcycle accident May 29. (Family photo)

Hill, known for his talent as a defensive player, had been passionate about soccer since age 3. He played for Atascocita High his freshman year and transferred to Kingwood High the following year.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported that on May 29 around 10 PM, Hill was traveling eastbound on FM 1960 on his Honda motorcycle. Jaylen Trujillo, driving a 2003 Ford Expedition westbound on the same road, approached the intersection of Woodland Hills Drive. Tragically, the two vehicles collided at the intersection, resulting in Hill being ejected from his motorcycle.

Sgt. Villacorta from the HCSO Traffic Division mentioned preliminary information suggesting that an additional vehicle may have run over Hill while he was lying in the roadway after the initial collision. Despite efforts to save him, Hill was pronounced dead at the scene. Trujillo remained at the scene, but the additional vehicle involved in the incident was not located. Trujillo showed no signs of intoxication and was later released.

Hill, the oldest of three siblings, was an honors student and held two jobs. He had aspirations of pursuing a career in engineering or trade school.

"We just have to make sure we help the family out. We have to make sure that we know that in this life, it can be short," said Flores. "We just have to live every moment. That's what Caleb would want. That's what the family would want." Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.