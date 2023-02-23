Beloved Charlotte restaurant moves to new home + Hornets, Steve Clifford prepare for final stretch of season

Hey, everyone! Drew here. It’s Friday Jr.!

Charlotte is home to dozens of predominantly Black and brown neighborhoods and several diverse communities.

Together, Charlotteans are a living kaleidoscope, comprised of many components. At every turn, there are beautiful experiences and stories to share. We want to be a part of those conversations.

Minh Quang Nguyen, Tuan Nguyen and Le Thi Le-Nguyen of Le’s Sandwiches & Café at Asian Corner Mall.

You’ll be able to enjoy Le’s Sandwiches in its new home later this spring.

The bahn mi shop has been temporarily closed ever since Charlotte Fire officials shuttered Asian Corner Mall in early January. However, Le’s will soon move right across Sugar Creek Road to a new space.

Heidi Finley shares more details on Le’s move.

Feb 15, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford, right, talks to guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Spectrum Center. The Charlotte Hornets won 120-110. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a lost season for the Hornets.

Charlotte currently sits next to last in the Eastern Conference with a 17-43 record. But as the team reconvenes after the NBA All-Star break for the final 22 games, head coach Steve Clifford is putting the onus on himself.

Rod Boone details three things Clifford wants the Hornets to clean up.

Demonstrators line up to march to the Johnston County School Board meeting to voice their opposition to a mask mandate and the teaching of Critical Race Theory on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 in Smithfield, N.C.

N.C. Republicans are reviving an effort to pass an anti-Critical Race Theory bill that was vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2021.

House Bill 187, titled “Equality in Education,” was filed today and says public schools can’t “promote” concepts such as the idea that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex” or that “an individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.”

T. Keung Hui and Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan have more on the legislation.

Wild Wing Cafe at 2132 Ayrsley Town Blvd. in Steele Creek has closed.

A location of the Charlotte-based Wild Wing Cafe quietly closed.

The sports bar located at Ayrsley Town Center posted a sing on its door this month that read “We are sorry to say that our cafe here at Ayrsley has permanently closed,”

It’s not the only Wild Wing Cafe closing in the Carolinas as locations in Hilton Head Island and Columbia closed within the last year.

Catherin Muccigrosso reports on the closure.

