Beloved actor, former Michigan State football player James Caan passes away at age 82

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
You may know him from The Godfather, or you may know him from Elf, but it seems like most people cherished the work of James Caan. The legendary actor, and former Michigan State football player, passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday, July 7.

Caan went to school at MSU for two years, and played football for the Spartans under the tutelage of Duffy Daugherty in 1956 where he was a quarterback. He then left East Lansing to attend Hofstra University in New York, where he met Francis Ford Coppola, director of The Godfather.

