Belotti ready for Como medicals as Roma cash in

Andrea Belotti will undergo his medicals with Como in the coming hours as he gears up to complete his transfer from Roma.

The 30-year-old Italian forward joined the Giallorossi from Torino in August 2022 and never managed to replicate the prolific form he found in the Piedmont capital, managing just 10 goals and four assists across 68 games under Jose Mourinho.

Belotti left Roma to join Fiorentina on loan in the January transfer window and looked a little more positive, picking up four goals and an assist in 24 appearances, but his stay in Florence wasn’t made permanent, pushing him back to the Italian capital.

Belotti ready for Como

As highlighted by TMW, Belotti will complete his medicals with Como in the coming hours as he works to carry out his transfer from Roma, joining Cesc Fabregas’ newly promoted side in a deal worth around €5m. He’ll put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

A number of clubs were interested in the 30-year-old ahead of this summer’s transfer window, including Real Betis, some MLS clubs and some Saudi Arabian sides, but he wasn’t interested in leaving Italy.