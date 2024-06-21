Belotti accepts transfer from Roma to new boys Como

Roma striker Andrea Belotti has reportedly accepted the offer from newly-promoted Como, so will work with Cesc Fabregas next season.

The forward had just returned to base following a loan experience with Fiorentina in January and had hoped to remain with the Viola on a permanent basis.

However, they are turning to different targets and he does not appear to have many other alternatives of interest.

According to Sky Sport Italia, after several days of thinking about it, Belotti has now accepted the transfer to Como.

Roma had already shaken hands with the Serie A new boys in a deal worth €5m including bonuses.

Como chance for Belotti to reboot

Belotti had joined the Giallorossi as a free agent from Torino in the summer of 2022, but scored only 10 goals in 68 competitive games.

As for Como, they earned promotion with second place in Serie B under coach Fabregas and are also ready to strengthen their defence with a deal for Cagliari player Andrea Dossena.

It is believed to be worth €8m plus €2m in add-ons, though he has not yet accepted personal terms.