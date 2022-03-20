Belmont stuns Oregon in overtime thriller

Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley takes you through the back and forth overtime battle that sent 12th-seeded Belmont through to the second round.

Video Transcript

CASSANDRA NEGLEY: It was the wildest contest we have seen so far in a Women's March Madness that is absolutely living up to the hype. Number 12 Belmont took down number 5 Oregon in two overtimes in the first round in the Wichita region. Destinee Wells made the game winning free throws with one minute left. It was their first lead since regulation. And she sealed it with a third free throw.

It forced Oregon to attempt a three as they tried to force a third overtime. And Sedona Prince did not make it. It bounced off the rim on a highly contested shot. Tuti Jones had 22 points, six rebounds, and four steals for Belmont. Wells had 16 points and 7 assists. But let's go back to regulation and recap what happened there. Te-Hina Paopao saved the season for Oregon, at least at the time with a corner three off a well-executed inbound play with 12 seconds left.

The assist came from none other than forward Nyara Sabally in the paint. She was incredible. She was the Ducks go to. She led all scorers with 31 points and 12 rebounds. Paopao added 18. Oregon took a six-point lead in the first regulation, but Belmont fought back, and they had enough in the tank to move on into the second round, where they will meet number 4 Tennessee. Stay with Yahoo Sports for more from the women's tournament.