Belmont Stakes results: Complete finish order behind winner Arcangelo

The "Riders Up" call has been given. "New York, New York" has been sung. And the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes is now in the books.

Arcangelo won the 2023 Belmont Stakes, the oldest and longest Triple Crown race, Saturday in Elmont, New York. With Arcangelo's win, Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer to not only win the Belmont Stakes, but a Triple Crown race. It also marked the first Belmont Stakes win for jockey Javier Castellano.

Arcangelo entered the nine-horse field with 8-1 odds. Forte, the front-runner at 2-1 odds, finished in second place.

Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes.

Here is the finishing order, as shown on the FOX telecast:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Belmont Stakes finishing time, race chart and purse

1. Arcangelo, 2:29:23, $900,000

2. Forte, $270,000

3. Tapit Trice, $150,000

4.* Hit Show, $60,000

4.* Angel Of Empire, $60,000

6. National Treasure, $30,000

7. Il Miracolo, $15,000

8. Red Route, $15,000

9. Tapit Shoes,

* Dead Heat

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Belmont Stakes results: Full finish order for final Triple Crown race