Belmont Stakes preview

Sean Manaea, Mark Vientos, Pete Alonso and Carlos Mendoza talk 'weird' Mets' loss to D-Backs Sean Manaea and Carlos Mendoza thought Manaea was primed for a strong performance on Saturday and he did strike out 10 hitters but a critical walk in the third inning loaded the bases for Arizona's Christian Walker who promptly lofted a grand slam homer and left the Mets in a 4-0 hole and an eventual 10-5 loss. Mark Vientos was a bright spot, ripping a solo HR off the second deck in left that impressed his manager. Pete Alonso added a two-run blast in the ninth to cut the Diamondbacks lead and hopes it gives the team a boost heading into Sunday's series finale.

