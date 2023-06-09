Belmont Stakes post time, odds, TV channel, live stream for Saturday's race

The 155th edition of the Belmont Stakes and the final leg of the Triple Crown will take place Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Saturday's race marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's dominant 1973 Triple Crown win, when the legendary horse won the Belmont by a record-setting 31 lengths.

Nine horses will compete at this year's Belmont, also known as the "Test of the Champion" because of the race length. Kentucky Derby winner Mage will not be in the field, but Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure will race at Belmont Park.

Earlier in the week, there was concern about the smoke coming from the wildfires in Canada, which forced the cancellation of several sporting events in the New York area. Thursday's practice runs at Belmont Park were halted, but racing returned Friday as air quality improved.

National Treasure, with jockey John Velazquez on board, wins the 2023 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20.

Here is everything you need to know to get ready for the 155th edition of the Belmont Stakes:

When is the post time for the Belmont?

The post time is 7:05 p.m. ET.

What TV networks are televising the Belmont?

For the first time, Fox will televise the Belmont. Coverage will start at 11 a.m. ET on FS1 with additional coverage on FS2. Fox will begin its coverage at 3 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Belmont?

The race will be streamed on the Fox Sports website and the Fox Sports app plus fuboTV.

What is the distance of the Belmont?

The Belmont is the longest of the Triple Crown races at 1½ miles.

What are the odds for the Belmont field?

Here are post positions, horses, trainers, jockeys and morning line odds for each horse to win:

Tapit Shoes, Brad Cox, Jose Ortiz, 20-1 Tapit Trice, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 3-1 Arcangelo, Jena Antonucci, Javier Castellano, 8-1 National Treasure, Bob Baffert, John Velazquez, 5-1 Il Miracolo, Antonio Sano, Marcos Meneses, 30-1 Forte, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 5-2 Hit Show, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 10-1 Angel of Empire, Brad Cox, Flavien Prat, 7-2 Red Route One, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 15-1

