Belmont Stakes post positions, odds announced

Rich Strike, the 80-1 Kentucky Derby upset winner, will break from the No. 4 spot in the 2022 Belmont Stakes after skipping the Preakness. Like in Kentucky five weeks ago, he isn’t the morning-line favorite, but he’s far from an underdog at 9-2 odds.

We the People opens as the 2-1 morning-line favorite. He’s trained by Rudy Brisset and will have Flavien Pratt in the irons. The son of Constitution went wire-to-wire in the Peter Pan (G3) at Belmont on May 14 in his most recent start.

Todd Pletcher fields Nest (8-1), who looks to become the fourth filly ever to win the Belmont. The last to win it was Rags to Riches in 2007, and a filly hasn’t even competed in the grueling final leg of the Triple Crown since 2013. Pletcher also has Mo Donegal (5-2), who finished fifth in the Derby last time out.

The 154th Belmont Stakes airs on Saturday, June 11 from 3-5 p.m. ET on CNBC and from 5-7 p.m. on NBC. Coverage is also available on NBCSports.com, Peacock and on the NBC Sports app.

Below are the post positions for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, including current odds and full list of horses as of June 7.

1. We the People (2-1)

Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset

Jockey: Flavien Pratt

2. Skippylongstocking (20-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Manuel Franco

3. Nest (8-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

4. Rich Strike (7-2)

Trainer: Eric Reed

Jockey: Sonny Leon

5. Creative Minster (6-1)

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

6. Mo Donegal (5-2)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

7. Golden Glider (20-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: Dylan Davis

8. Barber Road (10-1)

Trainer: John Ortiz

Jockey: Joel Rosario

