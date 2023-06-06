Belmont Stakes post positions draw 2023: Todd Pletcher's Forte favored, other horse odds

Forte, scratched as the favorite for the Kentucky Derby, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s $1.5 million, Grade 1 Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Post time for the Belmont is 7:05 p.m., and the race will be televised live by FOX.

Forte, trained by Todd Pletcher, has won six of seven career starts and enters the Belmont off a victory in the Florida Derby on April 1 at Gulfstream Park. He was the morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Derby but was scratched on the morning of the race by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission veterinarian Nick Smith because of concerns about a bruised right front foot.

Forte, who will be ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., drew the No. 6 post position in the field of nine.

Tapit Trice, also trained by Pletcher, is the second choice in the morning line at 3-1. He enters off a seventh-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.

Pletcher is seeking his fifth Belmont victory, having won last year with Mo Donegal.

Angel of Empire, one of three Belmont horses for Louisville trainer Brad Cox, is 7-2 in the morning line. He finished third in the Kentucky Derby.

Preakness winner National Treasure, trained by Bob Baffert, is 5-1.

2023 Belmont post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Tapit Shoes, Brad Cox, Jose Ortiz, 20-1

2. Tapit Trice, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 3-1

3. Arcangelo, Jena Antonucci, Javier Castellano, 8-1

4. National Treasure, Bob Baffert, John Velazquez, 5-1

5. Il Miracolo, Antonio Sano, Marcos Meneses, 30-1

6. Forte, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 5-2

7. Hit Show, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 10-1

8. Angel of Empire, Brad Cox, Flavien Prat, 7-2

9. Red Route One, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 15-1

