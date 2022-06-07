NBA Finals:

Follow live as Celtics host Warriors in Game 3 of NBA Finals

Belmont Stakes post position draw, odds, full field; Derby winner Rich Strike third choice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Todd Pletcher
    American horse trainer
Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7, 2022
Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7, 2022

The draw for the $1.5 million, Grade 1 Belmont was held Tuesday in New York.

We the People, winner of the Grade 3 Peter Pan on May 14 at Belmont, is the 2-1 favorite in the morning line. Trained by Rodolphe Brisset, We the People drew the No. 1 post in the field of eight.

Horse racing: Louisville's Dan-O's Seasoning sponsors Rich Strike at Belmont 

Mo Donegal, who was fifth in the Kentucky Derby, is the 5-2 second choice. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is the third betting choice at 7-2.

Preakness winner Early Voting is not competing in the Belmont.

Post time for the Belmont is 6:44 p.m. Saturday. The race will be televised live by NBC.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, odds

1. We the People, Rodolphe Brisset, Flavien Prat, 2-1

2. Skippylongstocking, Saffie Joseph Jr., Manny Franco, 20-1

3. Nest, Todd Pletcher, Jose Ortiz, 8-1

4. Rich Strike, Eric Reed, Sonny Leon, 7-2

5. Creative Minister, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 6-1

6. Mo Donegal, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 5-2

7. Golden Glider, Mark Casse, Dylan Davis, 20-1

8. Barber Road, John Ortiz, Joel Rosario, 10-1

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Belmont post positions 2022: Draw, odds, full field and more

Recommended Stories