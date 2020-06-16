The race for the 2020 Triple Crown finally kicks of Saturday when the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes takes place outside New York City.

The Kentucky Derby, which normally is the first race, was moved from May 2 to September 5 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Preakness, normally the second race, was moved from May 16 to October 3 for the same reason.

Normally 1 1/2 miles, the Belmont Stakes has been shortened this season to 1 1/8 miles due to the pandemic. It will be held without fans. The Triple Crown races used to rotate order before 1931, but this is the first time the Belmont will be the first race of the three.

Tiz the Law comes in at a 3-to-2 favorite (bet $100 to win $150) after Nadal, Maxfield and Charlatan all withdrew. Tiz the Law recently won the Florida Derby. Dr Post comes in at 9-to-1 with Tap it to Win checking in at 12-to-1 on the board.

You can watch the 2020 Belmont Stakes on Saturday on NBC starting at 11:45 a.m. PT with coverage also available on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com. Here are the full odds for the Belmont Stakes

Tiz the Law (3-2)

Dr Post (9-1)

Tap It to Win (12-1)

Sole Volante (14-1)

Max Player (18-1)

Modernist (20-1)

Farmington Road (22-1)

Basin (25-1)















Belmont Stakes odds 2020: Pre-draw entries, betting lines, predictions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area