Belmont Stakes: Arcangelo wins, making Jena Antonucci 1st female trainer to take Triple Crown race

Jack Baer
Staff writer
The 2023 Belmont Stakes didn't have any chance at a Triple Crown winner, but it still made history.

Arcangelo, a horse that ran in neither the Kentucky Derby nor Preakness Stakes, took home the win in New York, making his trainer Jena Antonucci the first woman to train a Triple Crown race-winner.

The full race:

This story will be updated with more information.

