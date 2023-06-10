Belmont Stakes: Arcangelo wins, making Jena Antonucci 1st female trainer to take Triple Crown race
The 2023 Belmont Stakes didn't have any chance at a Triple Crown winner, but it still made history.
Arcangelo, a horse that ran in neither the Kentucky Derby nor Preakness Stakes, took home the win in New York, making his trainer Jena Antonucci the first woman to train a Triple Crown race-winner.
The full race:
Congrats to the 155th Belmont Stakes winner, (3) Arcangelo!! pic.twitter.com/KBkVE4qwwF
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 10, 2023
This story will be updated with more information.