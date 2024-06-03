Belmont Stakes 2024 odds, post positions and field: Sierra Leone is morning-line favorite
A field of 10 horses — including Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey — is entered for Saturday’s $2 million Belmont Stakes.
Sierra Leone is the morning-line favorite for the Belmont at 9-5 odds. Trained by Chad Brown, Sierra Leone was the runner-up in the Kentucky Derby, a nose behind Mystik Dan. Sierra Leone drew the No. 9 post for the Belmont.
Mindframe, who is 2 for 2 for trainer Todd Pletcher, is the second choice in the morning line at 7-2 odds.
Pletcher has won the Belmont four times and has three horses in this year's edition — Peter Pan winner Antiquarian, Peter Pan third-place finisher Protective and Mindframe.
With Belmont Park being renovated, the Belmont Stakes will be held at Saratoga. The distance for Saturday’s race will be 1 ¼ miles, shorter than the Belmont’s traditional distance of 1 ½ miles.
Post time is set for 6:50 p.m. Saturday. The race will be televised by FOX.
Belmont Stakes 2024 post positions, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds
1. Seize the Grey, D. Wayne Lukas, Jaime Torres, 8-1
2. Resilience, Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado, 10-1
3. Mystik Dan, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 5-1
4. The Wine Steward, Mike Maker, Manny Franco, 15-1
5. Antiquarian, Todd Pletcher, John Velazauez, 12-1
6. Dornoch, Danny Gargan, Luis Saez, 15-1
7. Protective, Todd Pletcher, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-1
8. Honor Marie, Whit Beckman, Florent Geroux, 12-1
9. Sierra Leone, Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 9-5
10. Mindframe, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 7-2
Contact Jason Frakes at jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Belmont Stakes 2024 post positions, odds, field: Sierra Leone favorite