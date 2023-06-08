Belmont Stakes 2023: Wildfire smoke impacting Triple Crown finale; strong field in limbo

The Triple Crown narrative has centered on horse fatalities at Churchill Downs, late scratches of favorites in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, and a sense that federal oversight is a make-or-break moment for the sport.

All of which has overshadowed the fact that there have been two really good races.

Now come serious concerns about the air quality for Saturday’s $1.5 million Belmont Stakes, as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to hang over the region, threatening to postpone the race if the situation doesn't improve.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the New York Racing Association cancelled training at Belmont Park and Saratoga on Thursday morning. Within the region, Finger Lakes, Delaware Park and Penn National all canceled live racing Wednesday.

Haze from northern wildfires obscures the rising sun as horses train ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

Then on Thursday morning, NYRA canceled that day's live racing card at Belmont Park, scheduled to begin at 3:05 p.m. The two stakes races will be moved to Sunday.

“NYRA utilizes external weather services and advanced, on-site equipment to monitor weather conditions and air quality in and around Belmont Park," read a NYRA statement: "NYRA will continue to assess the overall environment to ensure the safety of training and racing throughout the Belmont Stakes racing festival."

Advertisement

More:Owner of Belmont Stakes favorite feels time is running out for horse racing. Here's why

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, which oversees industry safety nationwide, uses the EPA’s Air Quality Index as a guideline. An AQI of 150-174 could lead to limited training. An index of 175 or higher, classified as unhealthy, could result in racing and training being canceled.

Training was suspended at Monmouth Park Thursday morning, but Friday's live racing card is still scheduled to be run as of Thursday morning.

Keep checking back right here for any updates on the situation heading into a huge weekend for Belmont Park, with 15 stakes races to be run, including nine Grade 1 races.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 20: Trainer Bob Baffert celebrates in the winners circle after his horse National Treasure won the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775929748 ORIG FILE ID: 1491818774

Contenders abound

On the track, Mage and Two Phil’s put on a great show over the final furlong to open the Triple Crown in the Kentucky Derby, before National Treasure held off Blazing Sevens in an epic stretch duel at Pimlico two weeks later.

Advertisement

And if the stars align and the focus finally turns to racing for the Belmont, there are no shortage of compelling storylines. Post time for the 155th renewal of the 1 1/2-mile test is set for 7:02 p.m., with the race to be televised on FOX.

It all begins with Forte, last year’s Juvenile champion, looking to make a statement after the Kentucky Derby favorite was scratched the morning of the race due to a bruised foot, which landed him on the Veterinarian’s List and made him ineligible for the Preakness.

“I still think he’s the best 3-year-old by far,” said owner Mike Repole at Tuesday's post position draw in Elmont, N.Y. “It was tough to scratch him, watching the horse he beat (Mage) the last two times win the Derby. It wasn’t the best feeling in the world. And then watching National Treasure, who he beat in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, win the Preakness. But I think it just verifies that this is the best horse out there and I think on Saturday we’re going to see something special.”

Meanwhile, front-running National Treasure seeks to get embattled trainer Bob Baffert his 18th victory in Triple Crown races, and his fourth Belmont.

Advertisement

“He’s been doing very well. He shipped up from Baltimore, and has been very comfortable here, and worked out and looked beautiful,“ said Baffert assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes.

Trainer Brad Cox at his barn Saturday, April 29, 2023, the week before the Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Tapit influence

Trainer Brad Cox has three entrants, including Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire (7/2), Hit Show (10-1) and Tapit Shoes (20-1), having won the Belmont with Essential Quality in 2021.

But it’s Angel of Empire, who came from off the pace to finish a close third in the Kentucky Derby, who looms as a serious threat at 12 furlongs.

“His works have been fantastic, just like they were before the Kentucky Derby,” Cox said. “He’s showing all the signs that he’s doing well and moving forward physically. We’re very happy with where he is.”

Advertisement

Then there’s second-choice Tapit Trice, second choice in the morning line at 3-1, looking to become the fifth son of Tapit to win the Belmont over the past decade, as one of six horses in the race descending from the stallion.

While Jena Antonucci, who looks to become the first female trainer to win the Belmont Stakes when she saddles Arcangelo, winner of Grade 3 Peter Pan at Belmont Park on May 13.

“Unbelievable to be here with all these Hall of Fame trainers and everybody. Jena has done a great job. It’s a dream,” said Arcangelo owner Jon Ebbert of Blue Rose Farm.

And then there’s longshot Il Miracolo, out of a Tapit mare, looking to shock the world after an allowance win at Gulfstream Park.

Advertisement

“It’s perhaps a once-in-a lifetime chance, and I love to gamble,” owner Eduardo Soto said.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Belmont Stakes 2023: Wildfire smoke impacting Triple Crown finale