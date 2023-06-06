Belmont Stakes 2023: Post positions, odds, analysis as National Treasure, Forte clash

ELMONT, N.Y. – While there’s no Triple Crown on the line, there are still enough storylines to make the 2023 Belmont Stakes an intriguing conclusion to racing’s annual five-week run in the national spotlight.

While Kentucky Derby winner Mage will not be among the nine horses expected to load into the starting gate at Belmont Park early Saturday evening, Preakness winner National Treasure will be in the field of top 3-year-olds for the “Test of Champions.”

With a total purse of $1.5 million, post time for the Belmont Stakes will be approximately 7:05 p.m., with the race televised on FOX. The race’s 12-furlong distance is unique in that it is likely the only time any of the contestants will run that long in their careers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The post-position draw will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m., so check back later today for complete coverage and analysis. For now, here are the contenders for the 2023 Belmont Stakes:

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 20: Jockey John Velazquez #1 celebrates aboard National Treasure after winning the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775929748 ORIG FILE ID: 1491818559

National Treasure

Trainer: Bob Baffert.

Jockey: John Velazquez.

Picked up a career-best 98 Beyer Speed Figure in a game victory in the Preakness, after finishing fourth in the Santa Anita Derby. Went five furlongs in 59.55 seconds Monday at Belmont in a final workout. Baffert goes for an 18th Triple Crown race win, and fourth Belmont.

Forte, with Ira Ortiz Jr up, wins the Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Keeneland on Friday, November 4, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky.

Forte

Trainer: Todd Pletcher.

Jockey: Irad Ortiz.

The 2022 Juvenile champ was the morning-line favorite in the Kentucky Derby, but scratched the morning of the Derby with a bruised foot and was thus ineligible for the Preakness. Has not run since winning Florida Derby on April 1.

Advertisement

More: Monmouth Park 2023: Can federal oversight cut horse deaths, boost public view of racing?

Angel Of Empire

Trainer: Brad Cox.

Jockey: Flavien Prat.

Credited with a gaudy 104 Beyer Speed Figure in finishing third in the Kentucky Derby, beaten just 1 1/2 lengths after rallying from 16th. Had a dominating win the Arkansas Derby two races ago, and should like the 12-furlong distance.

Tapit Trice

Trainer: Todd Pletcher.

Jockey: Luis Saez.

Was last after a half-mile in the Kentucky Derby, eventually finishing seventh. Won the Blue Grass with a 99 Beyer Speed Figure, after capturing the Tampa Bay Derby. Pletcher looks for his fifth Belmont win, including last year with Mo Donegal.

Advertisement

Hit Show

Trainer: Brad Cox.

Jockey: Manny Franco.

Closed to finish fifth in the Kentucky Derby, after missing by a nose in the Wood Memorial. Should be a factor down the stretch at 12 furlongs.

Tapit Shoes

Trainer: Brad Cox.

Jockey: Jose Ortiz.

Got nailed at the wire by Red Route One in a $200,000 stakes race at Oaklawn on April 22. Has not won beyond the maiden ranks.

Arcangelo

Trainer: Jena Antonucci.

Jockey: Javier Castellano.

Earned a spot in the starting game with a hard-fought win in the Grade 3 Peter Pan at Belmont on May 23. Broke maiden on third asking at Gulfstream on March 18.

Red Route One

Trainer: Steve Asmussen.

Advertisement

Jockey: Joel Rosario.

Ran fourth in the Preakness, beaten nearly five lengths, after winning a $200,000 stakes race at Oaklawn. Breezed a half-mile in 50.20 seconds at Belmont Monday in final workout.

Il Miracolo

Trainer: Antonio Sano.

Jockey: Marcos Meneses.

Won allowance optional claiming race May 11 at Gulfstream after struggling on the Derby trail in Florida. Will be the longest shot on the board.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Belmont Stakes: Betting advice, post positions, odds and analysis