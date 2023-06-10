Belmont Stakes 2023: Live updates, stakes results from Belmont Day

ELMONT, N.Y. – The wildfire smoke has cleared, air quality has improved, and a showdown between Forte, last year’s Juvenile champion, and National Treasure, the Preakness winner, with a handful of top contenders sprinkled in, makes the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes an intriguing main event Saturday.

The final leg of the Triple Crown – post time is 7:02 p.m. – anchors a Belmont Park card that includes six Grade 1 races.

So while there’s no Triple Crown hanging in the balance, one of the best days in U.S. racing is on tap, with a chance to add clarity several different divisions beyond the 3-year-olds.

In the first race on the 13-race card it was Love To Shop, co-owned by Mike Repole and trained by Todd Pletcher, the duo behind Forte, getting home first in a $90,000 maiden race.

The first big race of the day is the $500,000 Ogden Phipps, a Win and You’re in for the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, with post time set for 3:02 p.m.

So check back right here later this afternoon for coverage of all the action from Belmont Park, including the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

National Treasure trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Friday, June 9, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

