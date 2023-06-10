Belmont Stakes 2023: Live updates, stakes results from Belmont Day
ELMONT, N.Y. – The wildfire smoke has cleared, air quality has improved, and a showdown between Forte, last year’s Juvenile champion, and National Treasure, the Preakness winner, with a handful of top contenders sprinkled in, makes the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes an intriguing main event Saturday.
The final leg of the Triple Crown – post time is 7:02 p.m. – anchors a Belmont Park card that includes six Grade 1 races.
So while there’s no Triple Crown hanging in the balance, one of the best days in U.S. racing is on tap, with a chance to add clarity several different divisions beyond the 3-year-olds.
In the first race on the 13-race card it was Love To Shop, co-owned by Mike Repole and trained by Todd Pletcher, the duo behind Forte, getting home first in a $90,000 maiden race.
The first big race of the day is the $500,000 Ogden Phipps, a Win and You’re in for the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, with post time set for 3:02 p.m.
So check back right here later this afternoon for coverage of all the action from Belmont Park, including the 2023 Belmont Stakes.
