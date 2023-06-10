When is Belmont Stakes 2023? Details about Saturday horse racing event

The 155th edition of the Belmont Stakes is here.

The two-year-old champion Forte and the victorious Preakness winner National Treasure will be leading the pack, with their impressive performances setting high expectations for this year's Belmont Stakes.

Air quality concerns that had cast doubt on the race were gone as live racing successfully resumed at Belmont Park on Friday. The heavy smoke that had enveloped the area had forced the track to cancel racing on Thursday, raising concerns that Saturday's events could also be affected. However, thanks to a significant improvement in air quality, New York Governor Kathy Hochul's warning proved unnecessary, and the stage is set for an uninterrupted day of thrilling horse racing.

For avid fans eagerly awaiting the Belmont Stakes, here is everything you need to know:

National Treasure trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Friday, June 9, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

What time is the Belmont Stakes 2023?

The post time is 5:05 p.m. MT.

What television channels are showing the Belmont?

For the first time, Fox will televise the Belmont. Coverage will start at 9 a.m. MT on FS1 with additional coverage on FS2. Fox will begin its coverage at 1 p.m. MT.

Will there be a live stream of the Belmont?

The race will be streamed on the Fox Sports website and the Fox Sports app plus fuboTV.

Belmont Stakes odds

Here are post positions, horses, trainers, jockeys and morning line odds for each horse to win:

Tapit Shoes, Brad Cox, Jose Ortiz, 20-1 Tapit Trice, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 3-1 Arcangelo, Jena Antonucci, Javier Castellano, 8-1 National Treasure, Bob Baffert, John Velazquez, 5-1 Il Miracolo, Antonio Sano, Marcos Meneses, 30-1 Forte, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 5-2 Hit Show, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 10-1 Angel of Empire, Brad Cox, Flavien Prat, 7-2 Red Route One, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 15-1

Associated Press contributed to this report.

