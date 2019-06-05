Belmont Stakes 2019: Betting odds and post positions revealed
The final race of the 2019 Triple Crown will take place this Saturday, June 8, at Belmont Park in New York.
While there's no opportunity for a Triple Crown winner this year, due largely in part to a controversial finish at the Kentucky Derby, several familiar names will still be worth watching at the Belmont Stakes.
Scroll to continue with content
Third-place Kentucky Derby finisher and Preakness Stakes winner War of Will has the second-best odds of winning the race behind a fellow 2019 Derby competitor.
Take a look below at the 10-horse field for Saturday's Belmont Stakes, with each participant's latest betting odds arranged by post position: