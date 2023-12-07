How Belmont basketball held off Lipscomb 72-71 in another Battle of the Boulevard thriller

The Belmont-Lipscomb basketball rivalry is alive and well.

The series known as the Battle of the Boulevard, which dates back to 1953, proved to be as intense as ever Wednesday night when Belmont battled back in the final moments to claim a 72-71 win before a near capacity Curb Event Center crowd.

Ja'Kobi Gilllespie made a three-point play with 6.2 seconds remaining to helped the Bruins recapture the lead and Lipscomb's A.J. McGinnis missed a shot from the left corner at the buzzer.

"We had a chance to win despite really getting outplayed in the last 20 minutes because we were so good in the first 20 minutes," Belmont coach Casey Alexander said. "That's why all 40 minutes are important."

Gillespie said he got the shot he was looking for on the final possession on a designed play Belmont set up after calling a timeout.

"I just go up, act like I'm panicking and need a pass up here, get the defense to turn their head and then make a back cut," Gillespie said. "On the free throw after the foul there wasn't any pressure because I just got up and there and shot it."

Belmont led 44-26 at the half and was still up 59-44 with 11:16 left to play.

Lipscomb outscored Belmont 27-13 in the final 10 minutes.

"I'm really, really proud of our fight," Lipscomb coach Lennie Acuff said. "We didn't have our three leading scorers at the end. We just had a bunch of guys just kind of gut it out and make plays. I thought we guarded a lot better in the second half and that gave us a chance and we quite turning the ball over."

Belmont (7-4) extended its win streak to six games. It was the second straight loss for Lipscomb (6-5).

Vanderbilt transfer leads Belmont

Malik Dia, a 6-foot-9 transfer from Vanderbilt, came off the bench to lead Belmont with 15 points. Gillespie and Cade Tyson added 14 apiece.

Dia was 5-of-9 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3-point range. He also grabbed four rebounds.

Will Pruitt led Lipscomb with 21 points. He had a game-high nine rebounds.

Pruitt, a junior from Mt. Juliet, made a layup that cut Belmont's lead to 69-68 with 43.7 second left but suffered cramps in both legs when he landed. He left the game and did not return.

Belmont gets revenge

The win for Belmont avenged last year's 77-75 loss at Lipscomb, which also came down the very end.

In that game Jacob Ognacevic scored the winning bucket on a layup with two seconds left. He finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

Ognacevic suffered a knee injury in the preseason and hasn't played this season.

SIx of the last 13 games in the series have now come down to the last possession.

Belmont has now won 18 of the last 21 games in the series. Lipscomb still leads the overall series 76-74.

Reach MIke Organ at 615-259-8021 or on X @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Belmont basketball holds off Lipscomb 72-71 in Battle of the Boulevard