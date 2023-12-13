Bellville vs Gilmer for state championship
The Bellville Brahmas are headed to the state championship game against the Gilmer Buckeyes on Friday.
The Bellville Brahmas are headed to the state championship game against the Gilmer Buckeyes on Friday.
Both New York quarterbacks delivered in wins for their respective teams in Week 14.
Today's edition includes the Capitals' and Wizards' potential move to Virginia, why the Olympics could come to New York in 2026, NFL power rankings, Draymond's latest ejection, and more.
The Lakers' in-season tournament championship win Saturday was the most-watched non-Christmas regular-season game on any network since 2018.
The Tigers have looked largely dominant in a nine-game win streak since a season-opening upset to Colorado.
After being spurned by multiple big-name free agents, the Giants finally caught their white whale.
It's time to make some hard cuts that are as cold as ice. Here are five players ready to go to make room for waiver wire moves.
International players are key to growing the WNBA's desired global platform. However, they often have to choose between their foreign domestic leagues and international team commitments and playing in the WNBA.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Renee Miller presents different suggestions for fantasy managers to adhere to during the most important weeks of the season.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the Wildcats’ program last week following his October arrest at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
With the site of sliding events at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy still in doubt, the United States has entered a bid to host bobsled, luge and skeleton in Lake Placid.
A court case this week could spark a major change in the NCAA transfer policy. But the fight is just beginning
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to discuss some of their big takeaways from NFL Week 14. Charles and Conor start off with the Chicago Bears and their season turning around before our eyes. The duo discuss what they might do at the quarterback position and Justin Fields' trade value. Next, the hosts analyze Zach Wilson's big game and whether or not they have any faith it'll be repeated. The NFC South is a total dumpster fire, and Charles breaks down each team and their realistic chance to win the division and how they'd fare in the playoffs. Next, Conor gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and their crisis at the wide receiver position. Charles and Conor give their thoughts on how to solve their lack of talent at the skill positions and what needs to change both this season and going into next year to help Patrick Mahomes. Finally, the hosts answer some voicemails from the listeners, as they discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons and how to fix them and pre-snap motion and whether or not motion as the ball is snapped should be eliminated from the game.
A woman who once alleged she was sexually assaulted, including in a violent gang rape, by former NFL punter Matt Araiza has agreed to dismiss her civil suit against him.
Miami has gotten fat and happy beating up on bad teams. But after a monumental Monday night collapse, what's next for the Dolphins?
It's too early to call Bryce Young a bust, but he isn't having a good rookie year.
The banner will hang alongside their 17 NBA championship banners, but won't look the same.
The Packers and Giants played a tight game deep into the fourth quarter.
Things are not going well for the Spurs so far this season.