Bellingham's first club concerned by Euros pressure

The vice chairman of Jude Bellingham's first football club believes a lot of weight is being put on the young player's shoulders, ahead of the European Championships.

Andy Bullingham, from Stourbridge FC, told BBC WM: "I know everyone says he's mature and he is, but I think it's a lot to expect him to carry the hopes of the whole of England."

Bellingham was recently named the Spanish top division player of the season and helped Real Madrid to the Champions League and La Liga titles.

But speaking about England, Mr Bullingham said: "I think there are enough really, really good players in that squad that it shouldn't have to rest on him completely."

He believes the nation can make a deep run into the tournament, despite their struggles against Iceland.

That would be good news for Stourbridge FC, which is screening all the games.

"Hopefully England find their way all way through to the final which will be nice because it will keep filling the place up," Mr Bullingham said.

Events like the European Championships "puts money behind the bar", he said, and that is important for a club like Stourbridge which recently had its lawnmower stolen.

So far, he said the police had "nothing to report" on the theft, but the club had been able to raise some money towards the cost of a replacement by asking for donations.

