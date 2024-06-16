Bellingham wins it for England, Eriksen goal not enough for Danes

Jude Bellingham continued his sensational season by giving England an opening 1-0 victory over Serbia at Euro 2024 on Sunday, while Christian Eriksen was denied a fairytale return by Danish party crashers Slovenia in a 1-1 draw.

Coming off LaLiga and Champions League glory in his first Real Madrid season, Bellingham headed the winner for not always convincing England in the 13th minute in Gelsenkirchen.

Eriksen, back at the Euros after suffering cardiac arrest at the tournament three years ago, put Denmark ahead in the 17th minute in Stuttgart, only for Slovenia to salvage a draw from Erik Janža in the 77th.

England took an early lead in group C ahead of their Wednesday date with Denmark, who they beat in the semi-finals three years ago before losing the Wembley final on penalties to Italy.

Dream start thanks to Bellingham

The Three Lions are considered top contenders again this time, and had a fast start once God Save the King was played for the first time ever at the Euros, with King Charles III monarch following the 2022 death of Queen Elizabeth II who already ruled when the first Euros were played in 1960.

The lively Bukayo Saka crossed from the right in the 13th minute and Bellingham ran into the penalty area to meet the ball with a thumping header.

Shortly after, Kyle Walker's cross after a stunning run down the right did not find a team-mate but Serbia soon grew into the game, with Aleksandar Mitrovic firing inches wide right after a big mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Late chances on both ends

England remained a little passive and preferred to soak up the pressure, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on his guard to get the ball ahead of Mitrovic before the match wound down with a big chance for each team.

England captain Harry Kane had his best moment in the 77th minute whenn his header was tipped against the crossbar by goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic, while Pickford preserved the slender lead by tipping Dusan Vlahovic's 82nd-minute blast over the bar.

Good start into Euros 'important'

"It's important that we got off to a good start. Positive inside the camp and onto the next one," Man of the Match Bellingham told the BBC.

Looking at his goal, he added: "I have got used to getting into the box, getting wide and trying to do that. I got into that habit at Madrid and I wanted to carry my form into the Euros. It's a great start for me personally to get my confidence up and to help the lads get the win is the most important thing."

Manager Gareth Southgate said: "We had to suffer a bit, which I think is really good for us to come through and defend our box the way we did under pressure, it was important for the group."

Fairytale start for Eriksen and almost a second

In Stuttgart, Denmark broke the deadlock when Jonas Wind acrobatically flicked the ball for Eriksen, who stretched his leg to finish from close range.

It was an emotional moment as Eriksen had collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland. He received cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the pitch, and returned to football several months later after having a cardioverter-defibrillator implanted.

"I was very pleased, I had in mind that I've never scored at a Euro. But there was nothing but football on my mind. I was just happy to help the team with my goal," Man of the Match Erikson said.

"This time at the Euro, my story is very different to last time. Luckily it's been a lot of games since it happened. I felt confident going into the game and I was just happy to be playing. Playing in the Euro is always special."

Denmark were close to a second goal in the 28th, after Eriksen crossed the ball to the area and it deflected off two Slovenia players, almost falling into the net.

Oblak with crucial save before Slovenia's equalizer

Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a huge save to deny Rasmus Højlund a Danish second from point-blank range in the 65th.

The equalizer came inn the 77th later from a corner kick, which was flicked away to the edge of the area, from where Janža slammed a first-time strike which deflected into the net.

"When the ball came to me, I just closed my eyes and kicked with with all the power I've got. Soon another difficult match awaits us, but we have an open path," goalscorer Janža said.

Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand said: "I think we played a good first half and after minute 70 we lost some energy. We didn't have enough intensity, we missed a great chance, we got a little too passive."

Slovenia's Adam Gnezda Cerin (L) and Denmark's Christian Eriksen battle for the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group C soccer match between Slovenia and Denmark at Stuttgart Arena.

Denmark's Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group C soccer match between Slovenia and Denmark at Stuttgart Arena.

