Bellingham 7.5, Kroos 8.0 | Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis: Player ratings

A stalemate in the final league fixture of the season, closed the curtains on a successful La Liga campaign for Real Madrid as the men in white finished at the top with 95 points.

The result of this fixture was irrelevant since the champions of Spain had already been crowned, but the crowd came out in numbers to watch Toni Kroos’ final game at the Bernabeu.

A strong starting lineup took the field for Los Blancos. However, Real Betis were upto the challenge and neither side could find the back of the net, thus having to share the spoils in the end.

Here is how the Real Madrid players fared in 0-0 draw.

Player ratings:

Thibaut Courtois: 7.5

The Belgian was up to the mark in the final league fixture, making a couple of crucial saves to keep the Betis attack at bay. A start in the Champions League final seems certain for him now, and Courtois himself would be pleased with this performance.

Dani Carvajal: 7.0

A decent outing for the right-back who made some overlapping runs into empty spaces and played some balls inside the box. However, he was tested frequently by the opposition wingers and even was caught out of position a few times.

Antonio Rüdiger: 7.0

The German was as solid as ever as he suffocated the Betis attack, made some clearances and won his duels. He also played some nice long balls as well to Vinícius and Jude.

Nacho: 6.5

With his future still up in the air, it was a fairly average outing for the captain. The Spaniard made some reckless tackles in the first half and lost possession thrice throughout the game. However, made up for it by making 4 clearances.

Ferland Mendy: 7.0

A typical Ferland Mendy performance. He kept the player he was marking quiet and even took a right-footed shot at goal, but straight at the goalkeeper.

Eduardo Camavinga: 7.0

With a place in the lineup all but confirmed for the final due to Tchouaméni’s injury, it was a good performance from the Frenchman. Won as many as 9 duels throughout the game, and made 4 important tackles as well. However, him being dispossessed 6 times will be a worrying sign for Ancelotti.

Toni Kroos: 8.0

Final league start for the retiring maestro and he went out all guns blazing. The German was the orchestrator in the midfield as always, completing 97% of his passes. A typical Kroos-esque performance to make his final bow at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fede Valverde: 7.5

The Uruguayan continues to be the unsung hero in midfield for Los Blancos. Constantly ran up and down the pitch, covering well for Carvajal when the Spaniard was in the opposition half.

Jude Bellingham: 7.5

The most apparent attacking threat throughout the night. The Englishman had a few nice touches and got away from his marker nonchalantly. Bellingham took a couple of shots at goal as well, which were either blocked by the defence or saved by the goalkeeper.

Vinícius Júnior: 6.5

Not the best of nights for the Brazilian. He tried his best by being a menace of the left-wing but was unable to create something significant and either ended up losing the ball or spraying a poor cross inside the box. Hopefully, he can put this performance behind him and put on a better display in the upcoming Champions League final.

Rodrygo: 7.0

The Brazilian partnered Viní in attack and proved to be a tad bit more dangerous. Made a couple of threatening runs inside the box from the right wing but was unable to put in the final touch. The Brazilian duo would want to be significantly better against Borussia Dortmund.

Substitutes:

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6.0

The Spaniard dade his final appearance in a Real Madrid shirt, replacing Courtois in the 63rd minute. He almost conceded immediately but kept out the danger in the remaining minutes.

Éder Militão: 6.0

The defender came on and did his usual job, as he partnered well with Rüdiger. However, his chances of starting in the final are fairly slim.

Luka Modrić: 6.5

A decent performance as a substitute from the veteran Real Madrid midfielder, who won a duel and made a crucial interception. Modric also took a shot, which was blocked.

Lucas Vázquez: 6.5

The Spaniard replaced Carvajal for the final 15 minutes and put a couple of threatening crosses inside the box and won a duel as well.