Bellinger Goes Bonkers

It’s safe to say that the Dodgers’ offense is off to a pretty good start in 2019. After slugging a team-record eight home runs in their Opening Day victory, the team only smashed one long ball in an extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday.

They got back in the swing of things on Saturday.

The Dodgers blasted four more home runs on Saturday en route to an 18-5 thrashing of the Diamondbacks. Joc Pederson led off the game with a solo shot off of Zack Godley, his third home run in the team’s first three games.

Cody Bellinger then tagged Godley for a solo shot in the sixth inning, his second of the season, increasing their lead to 6-2.

The Diamondbacks waved the white flag in the seventh inning, putting catcher John Ryan Murphy in to pitch, but that didn’t stop the Dodgers’ onslaught. Austin Barnes clubbed a two-run homer in the eighth inning -- his second long ball in his two starts this season. Cody Bellinger then put the cherry on top with a two-run bomb to cap off a seven-run uprising in the eighth inning.

In between his pair of home runs, Bellinger also chipped in an RBI single in the third inning and a two-run single in the sixth inning. He finished the day 4-for-6 with six RBI.

While Bellinger disappointed relative to expectation during his sophomore campaign in 2018, keep in mind that he’s still only 23-years-old. If the early returns are any indication, Bellinger could be poised for an absolutely monstrous 2019 season.

Through his first three games, he’s slashing an unfathomable .467/.500/1.067 with three homers, seven RBI and a stolen base. Fantasy owners who slept on Bellinger during their drafts this spring may be in for a very long season.

As for the Dodgers, the team record for home runs in a four-game series is 15, set last season. They’ll need to slug three more against Luke Weaver and company on Sunday to exceed that mark.

Thrice is Nice

Christian Yelich exceeded every possible expectation during his first season with the Brewers, riding an unbelievable second half to run away with the National League MVP award.

Is it possible that even bigger things are in store in the encore performance for the 27-year-old superstar? If the first three games of the 2019 campaign are any indication, the sky's the limit.

After leaving the yard in each of the season’s first two games, Yelich made history on Saturday when he crushed an opposite field home run off of Dakota Hudson in the first inning, becoming the first player in Brewers’ franchise history to hit a home run in each of the first three games of the season.

If Yelich can knock one out of the park on Sunday against Michael Wacha and the Cardinals, he’ll match the MLB record for most consecutive games with a home run to begin a season. Only five players have accomplished that feat -- most recently Trevor Story with the Rockies in 2016.

Through the first three games, the Brewers’ outfielder is slashing .400/.538/1.300 with three homers and five RBI. He’s well on his way to defending that MVP award.

Immaculate Inning

Not to be overshadowed by Yelich’s work with the lumber, Brewers’ left-hander Josh Hader is off to an unbelievable start to the season as well.

On Saturday, he accomplished something remarkable, throwing an immaculate inning to close out the Cardinals in the ninth inning. For those unfamiliar with the immaculate inning, it’s an inning where the pitcher strikes out the side on only nine pitches.

Of the nine pitches that Hader threw in the frame, the Cardinals only made contact on one of them, a foul ball from Tyler O’Neill. Yairo Munoz took a called strike to begin his at-bat. The rest of the seven pitches in the inning were swinging strikes.

In other jaw-dropping stats from Josh Hader, consider this. The 24-year-old southpaw has thrown a total of 30 pitches over three innings in his two appearances this season. Each and every one of those 30 pitches have been fastballs. The opposition knows exactly what is coming, and they still have absolutely no chance against him.

Out of those 30 pitches, batters have swung 22 times against him. Only twice has the ball been put in play, and two others have been fouled off. That makes a grand total of 18 swings and misses, with seven strikeouts in his three innings of work. Simply remarkable.

Bryce Blasts Off

Bryce Harper -- the newly-minted $330 million dollar man -- gave Phillies’ fans exactly what they have been waiting for on Saturday, blasting a mammoth 465-foot home run as the Phillies beat the Braves 8-6.

According to Statcast, the ball left Harper’s bat at a speed of 113.7 mph and was the second longest home run that Harper has ever hit. It was also the second longest home run hit at Citizens Bank Park since 2015.

Harper reflected on the moment with reporters after the game, “It was really cool… Definitely one of the cooler homers I've ever hit. Just the fan base, just the stadium, the electricity we had in this place, it all came together.”

The Phillies’ fans were also treated to the first long ball from fellow acquisition J.T. Realmuto on Saturday, a two-run shot that gave the Phillies the lead in the sixth inning.

The Phillies are hopeful that these are just the first of many long balls for the duo, and that their power continues playing well on into October.

Murphy on the Mend

The Rockies were dealt an unexpected blow on Saturday when it was announced that Daniel Murphy would be heading to the injured list with a fractured left index finger.

Murphy sustained the injury while diving for a ball during Friday’s game against the Marlins. While there’s no clear timetable for his return at the moment, it sounds like the veteran infielder could be facing an extended absence. He’ll visit with a specialist on Monday to get a clearer diagnosis.

In the meantime, one man’s loss is another man’s gain. In this case, the biggest beneficiary stands to be Garrett Hampson. On Saturday, with Murphy out of the lineup, the Rockies slid Ryan McMahon over to first base and let Hampson draw his first start at second base.

If that’s to be the norm going forward, it will do wonders for Hampson’s fantasy value. The 24-year-old needs to be owned and started in all formats for his incredible upside in stolen bases, and sneaky power potential as well.

American League Quick Hits: Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports that SS Francisco Lindor (calf, ankle) will visit an ankle specialist in Green Bay on Monday… Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed that RHP Alex Cobb will be activated to start the Orioles' home opener on April 4th against the Yankees… The Rays acquired Aaron Slegers from the Pirates for cash considerations… Carlos Correa (neck) is expected to return to the Astros' starting lineup on Sunday… Miguel Cabrera was forced to leaves Saturday’s game after being drilled on the right hand by a fastball from Aaron Sanchez. Fortunately, X-rays came back negative and he was only diagnosed with a right hand contusion… Mariners’ closer Hunter Strickland was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right lat strain… Anthony Swarzak is expected to be activated from the injured list when first eligible on Tuesday… Hanley Ramirez homered and reached base four times, leading the Indians past the Twins… Trevor Bauer struck out nine over seven innings of one-run ball in a no-decision against the Twins… Jake Odorizzi was equally as good, striking out 11 over six innings of one-run baseball in dueling no-decisions… Jorge Soler went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBI, leading the Royals past the White Sox… Ian Kennedy picked up his first career save with a scoreless ninth inning against the White Sox… Aaron Sanchez struck out six over five scoreless innings in a win over the Tigers… Collin McHugh struck out nine over five frames in a loss to the Rays… Mark Canha clubbed a two-run homer, powering the Athletics past the Angels… Blake Treinen recorded the final five outs there to secure his first save... Asdrubal Cabrera smashed a two-run homer, leading the Rangers to victory over the Cubs… Jay Bruce swatted a three-run homer as the Mariners topped the Red Sox… Mike Leake punched out seven over six innings to earn the victory there.

National League Quick Hits: Manager Mickey Callaway told reporters that Todd Frazier (oblique) will begin playing in rehab games in Port St. Lucie in the next few days… Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports that Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday and could make his season debut with the Braves as soon as April 9th… Clayton Kershaw threw 50 pitches over three innings in a simulated game on Saturday. The next step after his normal side session will be a minor league rehab start… Evan Longoria was removed from Saturday’s game after fouling a ball off of his calf. He’ll sit out on Sunday as a precautionary measure but is considered day-to-day… Jeff McNeil went 4-for-5 and drove in two runs as the Mets topped the Nationals… Miguel Rojas went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI as the Marlins defeated the Rockies… Yu Darvish allowed three runs over 2 2/3 innings with seven walks and four strikeouts in a no decision against the Rangers on Saturday… Fernando Tatis Jr. swiped the first base of his career in a losing effort against the Giants… Will Smith made good on his first save chance, striking out a pair in a scoreless inning… Nick Margevicius was impressive in his big league debut, striking out five over five-plus innings of one-run baseball… Justin Turner went 3-for-5 and plated five runs as the Dodgers routed the Diamondbacks… Adam Jones clubbed his second home run of the season in a losing effort there.